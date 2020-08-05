Pakistan to always stand with Kashmiris: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that revoking the Article 35-A and 370 from Indian Constitution was illegal and it was an effort to demographically apartheid the Kashmiris population.

He said usurpation of legal rights of people through legislation was unprecedented.

He expressed these views while addressing the 3D project show on Parliament House Building which was being organized on the occasion of the Youm-e-Isteshal.

The ceremony was attended by President Dr Arif Alvi, Federal Ministers, Chairman Kashmir Committee, Parliamentarians, representative of media, civil society and officers and officials of Senate and National Assembly Secretariat.

The Speaker said that Youm-e- Istehsal was being observed to condemn the Indian atrocities and illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

He mentioned that it has worsened the lives of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir people and highlighted the Indian intentions to sabotage the peace of the region.

He said that ballot and not bullet can solve this issue and this fact must be realized by Indian government. The Kashmiri people have been tolerating the Indian aggression since more than seven decades and it has not suppressed their aspiration for freedom.

He mentioned that he proactively contacted with parliaments across the world to highlight this issue and wrote letters to all parliaments especially members of IPU.

He stressed that according to article 99 it is prerogative of the UN General Secretary to take action therefore he as Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan demanded UNO to resolve this issue as per UN resolutions.

He appreciated the efforts of Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and said that this Committee will be strengthened to raise the Kashmir issue proactively. President Dr Arif Alvi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman Kashmir Committee also addressed the event.

They highlighted the atrocities being committed by Indians on innocent Kashmiris and urged the world community to play its respective role for resolution of the Kashmir issue.