Pak to have its own medical, electromagnetic industry within next three years:Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan will have its own big medical and electromagnetic industry in the next three years.

“And I have no doubts that the United States will be our major client”, he said in a tweet.

The federal minister said that, “We are already exporting sanitizers and Personal Protective Equipment to the United States”.

Fawad Chaudhry appreciated the USA gesture of friendship through providing 100 ventilators to Pakistan.