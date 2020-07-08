Pak envoy to Germany focused on PIA’s flights restoration

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal Wednesday said he had a productive meeting with the team of European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) led by Patrick Ky, regarding restrictions on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the Europe.

The ambassador, in tweets, said there would be a detailed online technical meeting tomorrow (Thursday) between CAA/PIA & EU/EASA. The meeting was the part of a series of interactions between CAA/PIA & EASA to address the relevant issues.

Meanwhile, Dr Faisal told APP that at the moment his focus was on restarting the PIA flights to Europe, as early as possible.