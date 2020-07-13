Pak embassy arranges mango exhibition as part of President Alvi’s initiatives to boost export

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):As part of the initiatives of President Dr Arif Alvi to promote export of mangoes, Pakistan Embassy in Kyrgyzstan organized a mango exhibition at the City Centre of Capital Bishkek.

The exhibition was attended by people from all walks of life including owners of the prominent stores and importers of fruits.

According to a press release on Monday, the embassy delivered gifts of mangoes on behalf of the President of Pakistan to the President and Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Aiylchievich Boronov respectively.

On the occasion, the people took keen interest in the exhibition and appreciated the quality of mangoes as well as the initiative on the part of the embassy.

They said that Pakistan embassy at Bishkek needed to arrange such events which would help to promote trade relations between the two brotherly countries.

The embassy also delivered mangoes as gifts to other dignitaries, including ministers, parliamentarians, officials of Chamber of Commerce and other prominent functionaries of the Kyrgyz government.

They praised and greatly admired the taste, aroma and texture of the mangoes.