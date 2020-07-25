PAF cognizant of regional geo-strategic developments, every ready to thwart enemy’s aggression: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday visited PAF Base, Qadri at Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan province and said that the PAF was aware of geo-strategic developments in the region and was ever ready to thwart enemy’s aggression.

The Air Chief witnessed various operational activities at the base including rapid deployment of fighter aircraft and combat support elements, said a PAF press release.

Addressing base personnel, the Air Chief stated that PAF was fully cognizant of the geo-strategic developments in the region. He said that the aggressive military procurements by the enemy were not going unnoticed and necessary measures were in place to ensure the balance of military power in conventional domain as well.

The Air Chief assured the nation that PAF alongside its sister services was ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary. Expressing concern over the Indian state terrorism and atrocities of its armed forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK), the Air Chief stated that Pakistani nation unequivocally supports the freedom struggle of Kashmiris and reiterated the need for expeditious resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions.

He was also briefed on the ongoing infrastructure development works at the base. The Air Chief appreciated operational preparedness of the base personnel and expressed his satisfaction over the pace of developmental works.