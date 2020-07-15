On coup defeat anniversary, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Turkey: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan reaffirmed solidarity with Turkey on Democracy and National Unity Day and stood shoulder to shoulder in support as the country marched to prosperity and peace.

The foreign minister said this in his message to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as the country observed the fourth anniversary of 2016 defeated coup by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization which had killed 251 people and injured around 2,200 others.

“We honour the martyrs and their families who sacrificed their lives to uphold the values of democracy,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.