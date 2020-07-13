NDMA Chairman briefs Sindh Governor about authority’s role to contain COVID-19, eradicate locust

KARACHI, Jul 13 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Monday.

During the meeting, prevention of coronavirus in the Sindh province, eradication of locust heart and other issues were discussed, said a news release.

In the meeting, the NDMA chairman briefed the Sindh governor that the authority was playing an effective role in eradicating locusts from all over the country. The locusts had been eradicated from Punjab while action was being taken for eradication of locusts in some districts of Sindh, he added.

He said that NDMA would provide 525 beds for six hospitals in Karachi including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sindh Qatar Hospital and the NDMA was extending cooperation to the Sindh government in different sectors. In this regard, the authority would continue to play its role till the situation in Sindh improved, he added.

The governor while praising the role of NDMA in preventing coronavirus and eradicating locusts, said that the authority was playing a commendable role in this regard.