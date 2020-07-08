NCOC forms body to prevent dis-information about COVID-19 on social media

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday formed a committee under chairmanship of Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah to prevent spread of dis-information and fake news about COVID-19 pandemic on social media.

The committee will prepare legal framework to prevent and counter dis-information and suggest action against those involved in spreading false information about the pandemic.

Representatives of ministries of Information and Broadcasting, National Health Regulation and ISPR and other related departments will also be part of the committee.

The first meeting of the committee will be held in few days to finalize modalities and measures for preventing dis-information about COVID-19 on social media.

The NCOC panel was also apprised the United Nations has also made an appeal to stop spreading dis-information about COVID-19.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar reviewed comprehensive death data analysis, Epi Curve Chart and, update on committee countering COVID-19 related

dis-information and provincial visit of NCOC team.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that NCOC would also visit all provincial headquarters besides holding meetings there in order to further enhance coordination among NCOC and provinces. He directed for preparing a comprehensive scheduled in this regard.

The minister said they would change the current crisis into opportunity to bring further improvement in health sector of the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, focal person for COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and other senior officials.