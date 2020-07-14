NCOC directs provincial govts, administrations to ensure effective SOPs compliance in cattle markets

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday directed the provincial governments and district administrations across the country to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines devised by the Health Ministry in cattle markets to avoid the pandemic outbreak.

The NCOC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said violations of SOPs and health guidelines were reported in various cattle markets across the country.

“If SOPs and health guidelines are not followed in the cattle markets then it could cause serious impacts in exacerbating the coronavirus outbreak due to congestion and no social distancing.”

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah briefed the Forum on Muharram management plan and setting up of cattle markets outside the urban areas.

He said the district administrations across the country should strictly enforce SOPs and health guidelines on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and during the month of Muharram to contain the risk of the contagion outbreak.

The forum was also briefed on the situation of the pandemic in the country.

The ICT administration briefed the forum on management plan for establishing model cattle markets outside the federal capital and also presented the layout plan as per the directions of the NCOC.

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, Prime Minister’s Focal person on COVID Dr Faisal Sultan, Executive Director National Institute of Health Major General Aamir Ikram, Dr Asad Hafeez, Secretary Health Dr Amir Khawaja and others participated in the meeting.