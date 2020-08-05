Nation renews pledge to continue support for Kashmiris’ just struggle: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the “Youm-e-Istehsal” was being observed to draw attention of world community towards Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which has been virtually turned into a prison by fascist Indian government.

Addressing a protest walk organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here, he said on this day the entire Pakistani nation was renewing the pledge to continue support to the Kashmiris’ just and internally recognised freedom struggle till its logical conclusion. He expressed the confidence that Kashmiris would get rid of the illegal Indian occupation soon.

The minister said that the international community should speak out against ongoing atrocities against hapless Kashmiris. He lamented the international community’s silence on the atrocities against the Kashmiri people. He said that the double standards of the international community could harm peace in the region.

He asked international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the situation in IIOJK where the people were facing acute shortage of daily use items including medicines. He said that Indian military siege has ruined the economy of the state and the people were facing starvation.

He said that the illegal action of August 5 had also left psychological effects on the mind of every Kashmiri especially children. He said Indian occupation forces have detained the Kashmiri leadership and they were using pellet guns against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.

Since August 5, 2019 India has virtually turned the state into a prison, Shibli Faraz said adding New Delhi must be held accountable for atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The walk led by Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, was participated among others by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani and senior officers from the ministry and its attached departments.

The walk was commenced from the Zero Point Interchange and culminated at Press Information Department, the participants of the walk chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in IIOJK and called upon the international community to help Kashmiris to attain their right to self-determination.