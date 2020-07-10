NAB has provided all out support to expedite accountability process: Barrister Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar Friday said despite meager financial resources, the government had provided all necessary support to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to expedite the process of accountability.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had come into power for eliminating the menace of corruption from the society once for all, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on the apex court decision for establishing more NAB courts to dispose of the pending cases, he said increasing number of courts would not be the solution as judiciary support would be imperative for reforming the judicial system.

He said NAB was an independent institution of the country.

To a question, he said we had reopened the cases which was closed in the past for unknown reasons.