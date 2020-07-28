NA speaker refers eight private members’ bills to concerned committees for deliberation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday referred eight private members bills to concerned committees for further deliberation and consideration.

The bills referred to committees included the Limitation (Amendment) Bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article 25A), the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020,the Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2020, the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020.