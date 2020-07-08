NA session to continue till July 28

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired a meeting of the leaders of the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly at Parliament House on Wednesday and it was decided to continue the session till July 28.

At the outset, the speaker thanked the treasury and the opposition for maintaining cordial atmosphere during the budget session and said the same spirit should prevail during the current session.

He pointed out that his role had always been impartial while conducting proceedings of the house and as the custodian he would never let anyone disrupt the proceedings of the house.

The business of the house and maintaining decorum as per rules of Procedure in the House during the 23rd session of the National Assembly came under discussion. It was unanimously decided to continue the mechanism adopted during budget session in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It was decided that chief whips will prepare lists of MNAs belonging to their respective parliamentary parties if they intend to take part in discussion and submit them to the secretariat for further necessary action.

It was also unanimously decided that legislation pending for enactment by the house apart from Question Hour, adjournment motions and calling attention notices regarding issues of national importance and general public would be taken up during the ongoing session.

Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan and Advisor to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Zaheer Uddin Babar, MNA Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehr, Agha Hasan Baloch, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Shahida Akhtar attended the meeting.