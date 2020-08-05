Modi’s blunders pushed India into blind alley; to end up in Kashmir’s freedom: PM

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said having all of their miscalculated assumptions on Kashmir fallen apart, Narendra Modi’s fascist regime had been trapped in a blind alley and the situation would ultimately culminate into the freedom of the occupied valley.

“They are up in a blind alley. If they backtrack, they lose Kashmir. If they prolong (siege in Kashmir), the world is watching them… If they go to the extent of crushing Kashmiri people, it will prompt the world reaction,” the prime minister said addressing the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the country observed Youm-e-Istehsal to mark the first anniversary of Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

Started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat after playing of national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir, the session was chaired by AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir.

The proceedings were attended by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, and members of the assembly. The federal cabinet members including Senator Shibli Faraz and Ali Amin Gandapur, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shahryar Afridi, Special Assistant to the PM Moeed Yousuf and others were present in the galleries.

The prime minister, who earlier led a solidarity walk in the AJK capital along with AJK president and PM, said on August 5 last, India had committed a strategic blunder.

He said the situation, which Kashmir was currently going through, would ultimately culminate into the freedom of Kashmir.

The prime minister said the Modi regime made strategic blunders on August 5 last on four assumptions: It would move forward his anti-Pakistan agenda by revoking the special IIOJK status out of arrogance. He thought Pakistan would keep mum like before. He misunderstood that the world would not react considering it a huge market. And that the Kashmir people would give up struggle consequent to use of force.

He said contrary to Modi’s expectations, Pakistan approached the world leaders, including German chancellor, US President Trump and France’s Macron and others, and foreign media making them understand the seriousness of the issue.

He said after creation of Bangladesh, the western media’s tilt was towards India and against Pakistan but during the last one year, India was criticized by the foreign media because Pakistan had made them understand that Modi’s ideology was inspired by Nazi Germany.

The prime minister said the great leaders like Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Nelson Mandela always strived to unite the people but the non-leaders like Modi fanned hatred just to bag votes.

He said Modi had been exposed globally as he spewed hatred against the humanity and the world now looked at Kashmir.

He said if India opted to crush the Kashmiri people to suppress them, it would prompt the world reaction. Voices were being raised across the world for Kashmir as the unprecedented rallies had been held abroad, besides the world leaders like Trump talking about Kashmir openly, despite having good ties with India.

The prime minister told the House, which earlier also adopted a resolution to condemn Indian illegal actions and demand lifting of siege, that the Indian aggression in the IIOJK raised the spirit of Kashmir people even higher.

He said no pro-Indian leader would be able to rule Kashmir in future and even erstwhile pro-Indian leader Farooq Abdullah had also admitted that the Quaid-e-Azam’s stance was right.

Imran Khan said having braved aggression and human rights abuses, the Kashmiri youth had been hardened, who would retaliate as they got chance. The situation in the IIOJK would worsen further for India, he added.

The prime minister assured the Kashmiri people and leaders that Pakistan would keep up highlighting the issue as the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy.

Regarding he new political map of Pakistan, Imran Khan said it was essential as a reaction to Indian designs that had also unveiled a map showing the AJK as its part.

However, he said, Pakistan was clear that the matter must be resolved as per the UNSC resolutions as had also been depicted in the new map.

Paying tribute to the Kashmir people and leaders for tremendous struggle, the prime minister announced that Kashmir leader Syed Ali Geelani would be conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz on August 14 to honour his fearless struggle for a cause.

Observing some desperation in the AJK prime minister’s earlier speech, the prime minister advised to keep the spirit high and assured that Pakistan would keep up raising the issue at every world platform.

He said Paksitan, that once used to be dubbed as emerging California of South Asia in 60s, lost its grandeur owing to deviation from principles inevitable for any nation’s progress.

Earlier, addressing the House, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said Modi was inspired by Nazi Germany and a threat not merely to Pakistan but to the whole region.

He said Pakistan was not against the Hindu religion rather Modi’s fascist philosophy.

He said rescinding Article 35A, not Article 370, was actually threatening to the IIOJK as it was meant to change the territorial demography.

He called for launching a diplomatic offensive as Pakistan’s pro-Kashmir efforts were a bit undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said a strong and stable Pakistan could be an effective advocate for Kashmir and called for enhanced engagement with Pakistani diaspora in Europe to highlight the issue internationally.

He said after 9/11, the Kashmir struggle had suffered because India had linked the freedom struggle with terrorism.

The AJK LA speaker welcomed the prime minister to the House and said the Kashmiris living in the AJK and the IIOJK or elsewhere were thankful to the people and Government of Pakistan for extending full support to the Kashmir cause.

The House also offered Fateha for those who lost their lives in the IIOJK, at the LoC and the deceased family members of the parliamentarians.

Earlier, Barrister Sultan Mahmood said the prime minister proved to be an ambassador of Kashmir and his stance of likening Modi with Nazi was recognized internationally.

The political map showed Pakistan’s stronger will to resolve the issue and urged the international community to play a role to avert any war in the region, he added.

Sardar Attiq Ahmed Khan of the Muslim Conference appreciated the new political map of Pakistan what he said represented the sentiments of Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the parliamentary leaders of different political parties also thanked the prime minister for effectively raising the Kashmir issue globally, fulfilling his commitment to act as Ambassador of Kashmir.