KP CM directs to hand over new buildings to concerned depts within 1 month

CHITRAL, Jul 07 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed displeasure over delay in handing over of newly constructed buildings to education, health sectors and directed to ensure handing over of it within a month.

He was presiding over a meeting attended by Secretary Education, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication & Works and administrative secretaries.

Mahmood Khan further directed that Communication and Works Department should remove and fix all the shortcomings of these newly constructed buildings within a month and hand over it to concerned departments.

Besides, starting work on handing over these buildings, the CM said arrangements should be simultaneously made for deployment of staff and provision of all needed equipment and facilities at these buildings.

He said exactly after a period of one month another meeting would be called in to review progress in this regard and if satisfactory results were not achieved stern action would be initiated against the responsible.

He directed the Finance Department to approve Sanction of New Employments (SNEs) for recruitment on new vacancies in education and health departments on priority basis besides the newly completed buildings of education and health departments should be made functional without any delay.

The Chief Minister said that delay in people-welfare projects would be tolerated adding fruits of these projects should reach the common man.