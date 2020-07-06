KP CM directs review of laws to remove discrepancies

PESHAWAR, Jul 06 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday directed all the provincial departments to meticulously review their respective laws having conflicts with the laws of other departments and to propose necessary amendments so that such discrepancies in the laws could be removed.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet here. Besides, members of the cabinet the Additional Chief Secretary and administrative Secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed that the provincial cabinet be given detail briefing about the latest situation of rules formulated so far under the laws passed during the tenure of the incumbent and previous provincial governments further directing that all those departments who had not yet formulated rules under their new legislation should immediately make rules and submit for subsequent approval of the provincial cabinet.

He has also directed for detailed briefing to the provincial cabinet in its next meeting about the implementation status on all the decisions taken by the incumbent cabinet.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister termed the fast track promotion of construction and housing sectors as one of the priority areas of his government and said that the provincial government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective measures to attract maximum private investment in aforementioned sectors with the aim to create maximum employment opportunities and boost economic activities in the prevailing Corona situation. However, he added that the protection of agricultural lands would also be ensured at all cost.

He urged the need to have a comprehensive strategy to protect agriculture lands and directed that all the relevant departments to sit together and devise a workable strategy for the purpose.

He lauded the Mineral Development Department for record collection of revenue worth Rs 3.25 billion this year as compared to Rs 2.10 billion during the last year and directed that all other departments to improve their performance with regard to revenue collection.

Later, briefing the media about the decisions taken in the meeting of provincial cabinet, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Ajmal Wazir told that the cabinet had formally approved necessary amendments in the Local Government Act 2019 in order to promote economic activities and employment opportunities by facilitating the construction and private housing sectors.

Under these amendments, the entire cumbersome process of obtaining NoCs and approval of building plans for private housing schemes has been made the easier to encourage and attract private sector investment. Similarly, the rights of consumers and private investors have also been protected through these amendments.

Ajmal Wazir told that the cabinet had also approved a mechanism for signing of Memorandum of Understanding in public sector.

According to the approved mechanism, prior approval of the cabinet has been made mandatory for all the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) involving financial implications in government funding. However, the approval of the MoU involving only technical assistance would be taken from the chief minister through summary.

He said the cabinet had also approved the proposed amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines & Minerals Act 2017 and added two additional members to Minerals Titles Committee.

The cabinet, on public demand, also approved change in the nomenclature of Bagh Dehari irrigation scheme to Shamozai irrigation scheme in District Swat. Similarly the meeting approved the de-federalization of Chitral-Ayun-Bamboreet road handing over its control to Communication & Works Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ajmal Wazir informed that the cabinet approved appointment of Professor Tasbihullah as Director Higher Education Research & Training.

Similarly, the cabinet Okayed enhancement in the approval scope of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) from Rs 100 million to Rs 200 million for the approval of developmental schemes.

The cabinet after threadbare discussion on the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers & Facilities (Prevention of Violence & Damage To Property) Act 2020, decided to constitute a cabinet committee headed by Provincial Health Minister to further fine tune the draft law and submit the same to the cabinet for approval in the next meeting.