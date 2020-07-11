Killings in IOJ&K, Palestine “chillingly similar” to Srebrenica massacre: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said the ongoing killings in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Palestine was “chillingly similar” to the genocide of Bosnian Muslim known as Srebrenica Massacre.

By Srebrenica Massacre, the foreign minister was referring to the killing of around 8,000 Muslim men and boys in July 1995 by forces from Bosnia’s breakaway Republika Srpska and paramilitary allies in the town of Srebrenica. International tribunals later classified the killings as a genocide. In addition to the killings, more than 20,000 civilians were expelled from the area. The massacre is termed the worst episode of mass murder within Europe since World War II.

“July 2020 marks 25 years since the Srebrenica Massacre, the murder of over 8000 Bosnian Muslims & ethnic cleansing of over 20’000 people. The world has a collective responsibility to ensure history is not repeated,” the foreign minister said on his twitter handle.

He said that what was happening in the IOJ&K and Palestine was chillingly similar to the Srebrenica Massacre.

In another tweet, the foreign minister categorically said, “There is no question of recognition of Israel and no change in stance on accepting Al-Quds Al Sharif as capital of Palestine.”