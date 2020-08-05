Kashmiris facing brutalities of Modi govt with courage: Chohan

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan said on Wednesday the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
were facing brutalities by Modi government with courage and determination.
Talking to the media at Lahore Press Club, he said that Modi’s fascist
government could not succeed in demoralizing the valiant Kashmiris in
their just cause of freedom.
The information minister on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and people of Pakistan paid tribute
to innocent Kashmiris of IIOJK for rendering unprecedented sacrifices
for achieving the right of self determination.
He strongly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak
Sangh (RSS), Indian media and their establishment for exploiting the innocent
Kashmiris.
Fayazul Hasan Chohan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only
leader in the history of the country who after taking oath as PM had been
highlighting Kashmir issue effectively and kept it alive at all international levels.
He said the credit went to PM Imran Khan that in his leadership the IIOJK
was added to the official map of Pakistan, adding that Imran Khan was a
hero of Pakistan and he wanted to see Pakistan as developed and prosperous
country.
He said that incident of Babri Mosque had exposed the ugly face of so-called
secular India across the globe.
He said, “India is not only a threat to regional peace but also for the entire world.”
He said that in India temple was being constructed after demolishing historic
Babari Mosque, whereas, in Pakistan temples were being renovated, work had
been started on Kartarpur corridor and minorities were being given their due rights.
He said that India was hurting the sentiments of Muslims through its actions
while in Pakistan all minorities were enjoying equal rights under the constitution
of Pakistan.
The Minister said that international community should take notice of India’s human
rights violations. He said that those who were conspiring against Pakistan would
fail in their nefarious designs.