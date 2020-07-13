JKNF pays tributes to July 13th martyrs, denounces arrest of Ashraf Sehari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Paying rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday said that the 13th July incident was a unique in Kashmir’s recent History, which provided a solid foundation to Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle against Indian imperialism.

Terming this incident as milestone of Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for right to self-determination, the JKNF spokesman in a statement here said that the people of the troubled region have been struggling for their just and legitimate rights guaranteed to them by the international community as well as the leadership of India and Pakistan.

Paying great tributes to Kashmiri martyrs the spokesman said that the day was not far when decades-long struggle and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri nation would bear fruits. Stressing the need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he observed that the unresolved dispute of Kashmir has the potential to re-ignite flames of conflict between India and Pakistan.

“Kashmir has been the main cause of hostility and animosity between India and Pakistan and this issue in fact caused both the nations to go to war at least three times since 1947”, he said adding that enormity of the volatile situation in the region demands that the world community should play its much needed role to address the issue in its historical perspective.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that the international community has failed to mitigate the unending sufferings of Kashmiri people who he said have been reeling under double lockdown for almost a year now.

Expressing serious concern over the world community’s indifference towards Kashmir issue, he said that the world governments seem over enthusiastic in establishing trade relations with India but they failed to take notice of Indian state terrorism in Kashmir, which Modi-led fascist regime has turned into a hell for its citizens.

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman condemned in strong terms the arrest of senior Hurriyat leader and Chariman of Tehreek Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai , Muslim League leader Farooq Tawheedi and Muslim Conference leader Manzoor Gazi by occupation authorities.

Terming it as Indian age-old tactics to suppress voice of dissent in Kashmir he said such mean tactics won’t deter Kashmiri resistance leadership from pursuing the collective cause of freedom from India’s illegal occupation.