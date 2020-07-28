Japanese envoy grieved over loss of lives in Kech, Turbat terrorist incidents

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the two separate incidents of terrorism in Kech and Turbat districts of Balochistan last week and offered condolences to the families of the victims. “Any act of terrorism cannot be justified for whatever reason or purpose. I express my deepest condolences to the martyrs’ families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks,” said the Ambassador in his message issued by the Embassy of Japan here on Tuesday.

Paying tributes to the colossal sacrifices by the Pakistani forces towards peace and stability, he assured that Japan, together with the international community, is continuing to support the Government of Pakistan and its valiant security forces to combat terrorism.

“To this effect, the Government of Japan is concerned about the situation in Balochistan, and has been supporting various projects of counter-terrorism in Pakistan such as the improvement of facilities and equipment of Pakistani law enforcement agencies dealing with terrorism” said Ambassador MATSUDA.