IRSA releases 324,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 324,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 325,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.85 feet, which was 73.85 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 163,800 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1224.95 feet, which was 184.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 226,800, 188,400 and 57,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 58,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.