International community should play role against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Narinder Modi capitalized the vote of hatred against Muslims in the country and such policy was visible now in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where Indian forces were brutally killing the innocent Kashmiri people.

The Director General Institute of Multi-track dialogue, development and diplomatic studies Sheikh Waleed Rasool talking to APP on Tuesday in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on August 5, the first anniversary of Indian unilateral abrogation of the limited autonomy of IIOJK has said that international community should exert pressure on India to immediately stop the human rights violations and systematic killings of Kashmiri people.

“The military siege, unprecedented curfew, torturing, kidnappings and killings have made the lives of innocent Kashmiris miserable,” he said.

He also questioned the continued silence of international community and said it was the obligation of the world to take notice of the gross human right violations in IIOJK.

He added that Kashmiri people were deprived of their basic human rights for decades and now the territory had been converted into a jail since August 5, 2019. He said that August 5 action of Modi’s led government was illegal and has exposed the ugly face of Indian democracy at international level.

He said the fascist Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had negated the Indian claims of the world’s biggest democracy as well as the philosophy of secularism.

“IIOJK people were struggling for decades against Indian conspiracies and subjugation as the inhuman acts by Indian forces had brought them to the brink of extinction, which is a wake-up call for the international community,” he said.

He said that Pakistan had highlighted the Kashmir cause at international level effectively and hoped that Kashmiri people will soon get their right of self determination.