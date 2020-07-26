Indian hegemony a wake-up call for world conscience: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday said the international community must come forward to foil India’s hegemonic designs, deterring it from usurping the just right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

“For decades the people of occupied Kashmir have been waging a struggle against Indian conspiracies and subjugation. Indian inhuman acts have brought them to the brink of extinction, which is a wake-up call for the international community,” he said in an interview with APP.

The minister said the fascist Narendra Modi government was poised to deprive the Kashmiri people of their birth right to self-determination promised by the United Nations as he mentioned to August 5, 2019 as another ‘Black Day’ in the history of Kashmir.

“The military siege, unprecedented curfew, torturing, kidnappings and killings have made the lives of innocent Kashmiris miserable,” he said, reiterating Pakistan’s firm resolve to continue moral, diplomatic and political support of the people of Kashmir.



“Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador for the people of Kashmir as he raised the issue at all the forums to draw world attention,” Gandapur said.

He said after the government efforts, the nations that earlier avoided to comment on the Kashmir issue, had started criticising India for human rights violations in the occupied valley.

“We have achieved a lot on the diplomatic front,” he said and mentioned to the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) meeting on Kashmir after 50 years. International human rights watchdogs had also started realizing the gravity of the Kashmir issue.

“But, this is not enough because India is ignoring their calls. The United Nations and the world community must take corrective measures to free Kashmiris from the Indian yoke,” he remarked.

The minister said through its August 5, 2019 action of revoking articles 370 and article 35A of Indian constitution, the Modi government had blatantly violated international laws and the UNSC resolutions.

“The people of Kashmir have rejected the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral action of August 5, to deprive them of their special status,” he said. “They are fully alive to their rights and will never bow down before India.

” The Indian acts are a manifestation of the Hindutva mindset and hegemonic designs, and Pakistan will never step back from supporting the just cause of Kashmiri people,” he said.

“India is the main cause of unrest and terrorism in South Asia, and any of its adventurism can push the region to a broader confrontation.”

Gandapur also mentioned to the reports of international media exposing atrocities and human rights violations by 0.8 million Indian occupation forces in the held Kashmir.

“The picture of a three-year old boy, sitting besides the dead body of his 60-year old grandfather killed by the Indian security forces, speaks volumes of Indian brutality,” the minister maintained.

He said the fascist Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had negated the Indian claims of the world’s biggest democracy as well as the philosophy of secularism.

“They have converted the entire valley into a prison and the people are victims to their inhuman acts like curfew, communication blockage, burning houses, torture, rapes and killings,” he said.

Kashmir, he said, was the jugular vein of Pakistan. The Kashmiris and Pakistanis were a one nation and nobody could separate from one another.