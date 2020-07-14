India cannot win conventional war against Pakistan: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): Jul 14 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan is fully prepared to militarily respond any aggression by India against the liberated territory.

“India is bound to face the humiliating defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the conventional war,” he declared.

He expressed these views in a message to a special video conference hosted by JKSDMI organisation marking the Kashmir martyrs day, AJK President office told media Tuesday evening.

The AJK president said today, we were observing Martyrs Day when the Modi-RSS regime of India had imposed a ban on the commemoration of this day across IOJK to stifle the voice of people.

“Today, we are marking the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day in the most tragic circumstances. The occupation authorities have canceled the commemoration of this day in Srinagar and the entire occupied territory. We strongly condemn this decision by Delhi to muzzle the voices of Kashmiris,” he said.

The AJK president said India abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir, and was now poised to eliminate the Muslim identity of occupied territory.

He added that India had imposed blackest domicile laws, and was rapidly taking steps to settle the Indian citizens in the held territory so as to change the demography of the territory.

President Khan appealed to the international community to support the legitimate and just struggle of Kashmiri people, and play its role to dismantle the terror machine of the BJP-RSS.”The Kashmiri people have kept their eyes on the world parliaments, civil societies and the United Nations, hence, the international community instead of offering mere lip service should take concrete steps in order to defuse the volcanic situation prevailing in Kashmir,” he added.

The AJK President said that India had satanic designs to eliminate the entire population of Kashmir to resolve this issue once for all, and it is high time for the international community to intervene and protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While directly addressing the UK and the European MPs attending the video conference, Sardar Masood Khan expressed his deep gratitude to them for supporting Kashmiri peoples right of self-determination and raising voice for their human rights.

He urged MPs to approach their respective governments, the United Nations and the other multilateral institutions to solicit their support for preventing India from changing demography of their motherland.

“The settlement of non-state subjects of India in the disputed territory is the violation of not only the Fourth Geneva Convention and the established international laws, but the new laws enacted by India on the pattern of Nuremberg laws of Nazi Germany, are considered war crimes”, he emphasized.

The AJK president maintained that in the changed scenario, the responsibilities of the Pakistani and the Kashmiri community have enormously grown, and this is the time of “now or never.” He said that the Kashmiri expatriates should encourage the MPs of their respective constituencies to highlight in both inside and outside the parliaments, the crimes against humanity being committed by the Modi regime in occupied Kashmir, and compel their respective governments to hold India accountable for the worst human rights violations and the crimes against humanity.