Govt trying to remove loopholes in NAB laws: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday said the government was striving for making the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws transparent by closing their all loopholes so that no corrupt should escape from punishment.

Had the government any influence over NAB the opposition leaders would not have gone off scot-free for their wrongdoings, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said there was no rule of law in the country for years and those, who should have been behind the bars, were enjoying life out of jails. There was no honesty in the government affairs as the previous rulers worked for their own personal interests instead of strengthening the institutions. It all gave a negative message to the new generation that it was the money which helped get any kind of work done, he added.

He said it was astonishing that the opposition leadership were today crying against NAB irrespective of the fact that they had framed corruption cases against beach other during their respective governments, besides having NAB chairmen of their choice.

He said the past governments had introduced a culture of impunity in the country to weaken the institutions through political engineering.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had no moral courage to question the reforms in NAB laws. It was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had set new traditions. All the ministers and advisors had declared their assets on the advice of prime minister.

To another question, Shibli Faraz said it was more important to ask the opposition leaders about the money which they had transferred abroad instead of the inward inflow. He said NAB was not above law. It could be made an effective institution by introducing new laws