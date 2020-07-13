Govt to soon take decision on opening tourism sector: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday assured National Assembly that the government will soon take a decision on opening the tourism sector, especially in northern areas with standard operating procedures in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to different points raised by legislators, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was aware of the issue and discussions were held to mitigate the difficulties of businesses allied with tourism sector.

The tourism and travel industry and shop owners in northern areas rely heavily on business in summer months when local tourists come in large numbers to spend holidays.

On direction of the chair, the minister assured that letters will be written to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on issues relating to decision about shifting of headquarter in South Waziristan, setting up of civil and session courts and a technical college in the tribal district.

MNA Sibghatullah took up the issue of killing of residents of Dir district in Balochistan by terrorists.

These residents were working in the coal mines of Balochistan.

Amjad Ali Khan who was chairing the session, referred the issues to relevant standing committees for further discussions.