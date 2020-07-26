Govt repatriates 1,200 Pakistani prisoners from UAE amid pandemic: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that the government had made special efforts to ensure release and repatriation of 1,200 Pakistani prisoners from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

Only 121 Pakistani were remained in the Abu Dhabi Jails, he added.

“A part of our humanitarian efforts during Covid-19 was release & repatriation of 1200 prisoners from UAE, with 121 now left in prisons in Abu Dhabi,” the SAPM tweeted.

He also praised the UAE government for their compassionate gesture amid the pandemic.