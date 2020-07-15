Govt. committed to promote technological capacity: Syed Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said in light of the vision of Digital Pakistan, Ministry of IT & Telecom through Universal Service Fund (USF) has been running diverse projects which are playing a huge role in socio-economic betterment of people.

The minister expressed these views while addressing contract signing ceremony of Hi-speed Mobile Broadband Project in Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur Districts at Aiwan-e-Sadre, said a news release.

He said that the government was committed to promote country’s technological capacity to develop and produce a globally competitive IT sector and industry.

He said provision of 3G and 4 G service to the far-flung areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan would also be ensure in near future.

The minister said that this project will further achieve the objective of providing infrastructure to ensure access and connectivity is available to people.

The project will not only provide broadband services to locals residing in Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur districts but will also improve the lives of people, create job opportunities for them, empower the females along with many other benefits, he said.

He said that through this contract, 666 mauzas will benefit a population of 02 million through a subsidy of Rs 650 million. “We have also very recently launched our Optic Fiber Programme to connect Union Council which will completely alter the digital landscape of the country”, he said.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT will continue to undertake more challenging and productive programmes in the future, for the promotion of IT and Telecom related services.

He also congratulated the dynamic teams of USF and Telenor on award of these projects and wish them all the very best for implementation of project objectives.