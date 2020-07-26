Govt adopts effective strategy to combat COVID-19: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan on Sunday said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVOD-19 that resulted in reduction of corona cases in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Faisal said present facts and figures of the disease show a declining trend of Coronavirus at all level due to prompt response of the government on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing satisfaction over current COVOD-19 situation, he said this was all made possible due to team efforts and efficient work of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He said the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintain business activities of small and poor traders on the other hand. He added that such strategy was successfully implemented to get results.

He said all concerned federal and provincial and public and private institutions played a remarkable role under NCOC against the disease. He also acknowledged the role of frontline health workers including doctors and nurses.

Dr Faisal Sultan said all possible measures were adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

He said strategies were made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

He said more than 100 laboratories were established in all provinces including federal capital to provide best testing facility at public and private level.

He added that the testing capacity was gradually increased with the passage of time and there was no issue of testing capacity.

He made it clear that the government had not decreased the daily testing capacity but actually the testing figure was declined due to improving the corona situation.

He added that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country particularly during coming Eid-ul-Adha and Muharram-ul-Haram.