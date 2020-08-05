Governor, CM Sindh led rally to mark Military Siege Day “Youm-e-Istehsal-i-Kashmir

KARACHI, Aug 05 (APP):Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah led a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren at sea view in connection with Youm-i-Istehsal-i-Kashmir (Military Siege of Kashmir Day) organized by Commissioner Karachi. Provincial Ministers, MPAs, notables and people from all walks of life attended the rally which culminated at Nishan-i-Pakistan.

The Governor of Sindh while addressing the media said that Federation, Federal and Provincial Governments, opposition and each and every Pakistani is at same page with regards to solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemn Indian’s illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The hearts of Pakistani people beat with their Kashmiri brethren and we will not leave them alone in any circumstances, he said.

He said India has converted IIOJK as one of the biggest prison by imposing Military Siege there since last year. The reaction of world community towards the siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is very disappointing; he said and added that it must act now to stop grave human rights violations in IIOJK.

He said that it is a clear message to India that each and every political and religious outfit of Pakistan have a same policy and perception over Kashmir. There is no difference of opinion between them over Kashmir dispute as entire nation want to see end of Indian illegal action and Military Siege in the IIOJK.

He said that Indian Government is imposing every tactic to suppress freedom movement in IIOJK but Kashmiri would never give up to Indian hostilities.