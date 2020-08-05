Governor, CM lead Youm-e-Istesal rally

LAHORE, Aug 5 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday led Kashmir Military Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) from Governor’s House to Faisal Chowk to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played and sirens blared to condemn Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants expressed their unanimity by forming a human chain at Faisal Chowk and chanted ‘Kashmir will become Pakistan.’

Addressing on the occasion, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Modi blatantly violated the UN resolutions on August 5, 2019, and violated all human rights by illegally revoking the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The government would continue to expose Indian obstinacy and its illegal steps at every forum as Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, he added.

The Governor termed Modi as fascist and the disciple of Hitler and said that Modi first orchestrated Muslims’ genocide in Gujarat and then in Occupied Kashmir.

Modi has made the lives of the Kashmiris most miserable in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Governor said and added that the minority communities were living in continued fear and misery in India while the minorities enjoy full freedom in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the continuous struggle of Kashmiris against Indian subjugation and said that Kashmiris live in the hearts of the Pakistanis. “We cannot forget them and will continue to side with them, adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly termed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and we cannot back off from the core issue of Kashmir”, he stressed.

The CM also announced to name one road in every division after Srinagar Road.

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Akhtar Malik, Noman Langrial, members of Punjab Assembly Nazir Chohan, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Mahindar Pal Singh, President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry and others attended the rally.