Governor, Chairman NDMA discuss measures against COVID-19

LAHORE, Jul 14 (APP):Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed measures to contain coronavirus pandemic in the province during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Tuesday.

Hailing the role of NDMA in the fight against coronavirus, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Chairman NDMA provided assistance to poor families affected by coronavirus in Punjab and provided safety equipment to doctors and medical staff.

He appreciated coronavirus relief measures taken by NDMA.

“We have spent Rs. 500 crore through Punjab Development Network (PDN) in collaboration with welfare organizations and other assistance including rations and distributed kits, masks, PPE and sanitizers”, Sarwar added.

He said prisoners and staff in jails across Punjab, including Lahore, had been provided with masks and sanitizers and other protective equipment. The Governor said the PDNA had provided rations to more than 1.3 million poor families.

He said, “The Prime Minister’s action against coronavirus is exemplary and we all have to defeat corona together for which it is imperative that the people do their part to ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs.”

During the meeting Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said the situation regarding coronavirus in Pakistan was improving. He said the death rate had come down and the number of people on ventilator had also decreased.

The Chairman NDMA said the results of the Smart Lockdown had started to be very good.

He said the Federal Capital Isolation Hospital had been constructed at a cost of 44 million USD with the help of China, adding that the hospital would treat for epidemic diseases and forty kanals of land had also been allotted for building six more hospitals.