FM welcomes UNSC meeting on Kashmir dispute, thanks China for support

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday welcomed the meeting held at United Nations Security Council on Pakistan’s request to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, calling it a ‘mark of solidarity of international community with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“We are grateful to all the members of the UN Security Council, especially China for their support in organizing the meeting in the Council,” the foreign minister said in his remarks after the UNSC held meeting on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister said at Pakistan’s request, the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir for the third time in a year.

He said India took desperate attempts to prevent this discussion and later went to absurd extent to minimize the importance and significance of the meeting.

He said India failed to convince the Council that Jammu and Kashmir was a ‘bilateral issue’ – a mantra that its ideological and expansionist-driven leadership can no longer hide behind the so called ‘Shining India’.

The meeting held on the day Pakistan marked the Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Siege) of India’s illegal measures in IIOJ&K, signified the fact that Jammu and Kashmir was an international dispute.

“The UN Security Council convened this meeting within 72 hours of Pakistan’s request, has reaffirmed the validity of its resolutions that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be made through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” he said.

He said India through its sophistry and obfuscation, could not create a smokescreen for unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJ&K taken since 5 August 2019.

He mentioned his letter to the President of the UN Security Council, where he apprised the Council of the serious threat to international peace and security resulting from Indian belligerent posturing against Pakistan; its gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJ&K; and its introduction of a series of new ‘domicile rules’ to open up gates for ‘demographic flooding’ in IIOJ&K.

Along with letter, Pakistan also circulated two comprehensive papers on the legal aspects of the dispute and the egregious human rights violations in IIOJ&K, as official documents of the Security Council, he added.

He said India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 were aimed at altering the demography of IIOJ&K, in violation of several UN Security Council resolutions and international law, in particular 4th Geneva Convention.

“Led by ‘Hindutva’ ideology, RSS-BJP accolades are resorting to war-mongering attitude towards all their neighbouring countries, threatening to use force, committing massive violations of human rights in IIOJ&K and marginalizing Muslim population, to quash freedom movement,” he said.

He said Pakistan was gratified that the Security Council had once again considered the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“We call upon India to reverse its unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, stop human rights and ceasefire violations, remove restriction on communications, movement and peaceful assembly, immediately release Kashmiri leadership; undo ‘domicile rules’ designed to change the demographic structure of the IIOJ&K, implement UN Security Council resolutions; and refrain from threat of use of force against its neighbouring countries,” he said.

This 3rd meeting in a year by the UN Security Council serves as a stark repudiation to the Indian claim that Jammu and Kashmir is an ‘internal matter’ and further reaffirms validity of UN resolutions on the Kashmiri’s right to self determination through an impartial plebiscite. https://t.co/pd5rhHpKmo — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 5, 2020

Qureshi assured the Kashmiris that Pakistan would continue to serve as their voice across the world.

“The Government of Pakistan and its people salute Kashmiri resistance and their sacrifices, which will come to fruition sooner than later,” he said.

He said Pakistan stands resolutely with the Kashmiris for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.