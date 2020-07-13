FM reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris in their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) had been bracing the worst kind of Indian atrocities with bravery and reiterated that they were not alone in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

In a press statement on the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir, the minister said the whole political and military leadership of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation had been standing in solidarity with the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination and prayed for their success to get rid of the illegal occupation of

India.

Qureshi further said : “Prime Minister Imran Khan, as ambassador for the Kashmiris, has been raising the issue vociferously and openly at all fora including the United Nations.”

He said thousands of people in Serbia had been killed but the world remained silent. The international community must learn from these horrific experiences and should not shut their eyes over the situation

in IOJ&K. China had altogether rejected Indian unilateral steps of August 5 last year over IOJ&K as it

considered Indian occupation of lands as illegal, he said, adding India had gradually been exposed as

the world witnessed its humiliation at Ladakh.

The foreign minister also urged the Muslim Ummah to play their effective role in supporting the oppressed Kashmiris by making their voice being heard through social media and at all level.

The minister observed that Kashmiris’ struggle had a long history of sacrifices. India had been employing

all kinds of sham tactics and illegal steps to suppress their voices.

“From the year 1931 to till this day, there were many ups and downs in this historic struggle, but neither

such spirit waned, nor the Kashmiri leadership waivered from its stance,” he added.

Earlier, separately, the foreign minister on his twitter account paid tribute to 22 Kashmiris who had laid

down their lives during a protest against the Dogra forces in 1931.

“I pay tribute to 22 sons of J&K whose courage in face of brutal Dogra forces re-galvanized a decades old struggle for self-determination in 1931; an inalienable right Kashmiris continue to die for to this day,” he added.

Qureshi further said that no occupation could subjugate spirit of brave Kashmiris (in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir).