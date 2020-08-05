FM Qureshi leads solidarity rally on Kashmir Siege Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday led a huge rally from Foreign Office to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the country observed Kashmir Siege Day today(Wednesday).

The participants held the placards and the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and chanted slogans to condemn the Indian fascism and support the people of IIOJK who had been going through unprecedented ordeal during last 365 days since August 5, 2019 when India had taken illegal actions in the disputed territory.

The rally, that was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousuf, parliamentarians and party workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was latter merged in the main rally led by President Dr Arif Alvi.

At the rally, Senator Faisal Javed, while talking to media, said the whole of country’s political leadership stood united on Kashmir issue, regardless of political divide.

He said the incumbent government had highlighted the Kashmir issue across the world like never before and Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his commitment to become the ambassador for Kashmir.