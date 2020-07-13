FM Qureshi condoles death of Ex MNA Malik Liaqat Dogar

MULTAN, Jul 13 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed heartfelt condolence on death of uncle of chief whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar and ex MNA Malik Liaqat Dogar.

Foreign Minister paid tribute to late Malik Liaqat Ali Dogar and stated that his political and other services for the cause of local area would be remembered for long time, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi prayed May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.