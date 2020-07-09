FM expresses sorrow over death of spiritual leader Sultan Miran Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of spiritual leader and former member of Balochistan Assembly Sultan Ghulam Miran Qadri, the father of Central Nazim-e-Ala Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan Sahibzada Pir Khalid Sultan Qadri.

In a message, the Foreign Minister paid tribute to the religious contributions of the deceased and conveyed his condolences to the family members including Pir Khalid Sultan Qadri, Sahibzada Sikandar Sultan and other family members and devotees.

The Foreign Minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.