First batch of Made in Pakistan ventilators handed over to NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday disclosed that the first batch of Made in Pakistan ventilators have been handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday.

In a tweet, the federal minister said “Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over the first batch of “Safe Vent” to the NDMA which is a landmark achievement”.

The first batch delivered to the NDMA carried 12 ventilators.