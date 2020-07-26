Emirati businessman commits Rs 10 mln for stranded Pakistanis repatriation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sunday said Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, had committed Rs 10 million for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Emirati businessman made this commitment during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on OP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, who concluded his two-day official visit to UAE on other day.

“Zulfi Bukhari visited the headquarters of the international magazine Khaleej Times in the UAE and met with owner of Khaleej Times-a well-known businessman- Suhail Galadari.

Suhail Galadari announces Rs 1 crore for repatriation of Pakistanis from the UAE,” said a tweet by OP&HRD ministry.

Suhail Galadari, while discussing investment and development opportunities in Pakistan’s tourism sector with the SAPM, expressed his desire for making investment in the industry, the tweet added.

The ministry’s twitter quoted Suhail as saying: “We will invest in the hotel industry and the construction of beautiful resorts as Pakistan is doing a great job in the tourism sector.”

“Reforms are introduced in tourism sector under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Interest shown by a leading investment group having vast experience in hotel industry is welcoming,” the ministry said while quoting the SAPM. Zulfikar Bukhari hinted at opening of 30 resorts in the country for tourists.

Meanwhile, the ministry also issued a news release to share highlights of the SAPM’s two-day visit to the UAE.

According to the ministry, the SAPM met with UAE Minister for Human Resources and Emiratisation Naseer bin Thani to discuss possibilities for job creations for Pakistanis in the post COVID-19 scenario.

It was the first meeting between the labour ministers of two countries to discuss issues of workers in the prevailing situation, the ministry noted.

Zulfikar Bukhari also met with team of consulate general in Dubai and appreciated their efforts in COVID-19 relief operation.

He appreciated members of Pakistani Diaspora who played pivotal role in repatriation, ration distribution and funding during the coronavirus pandemic.