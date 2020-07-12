Economic package, drone technology to help farmer community for boosting agro sector: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that economic package and drone technology would help farmer community in boosting agriculture sector of the country.

The economic package included drone technology which would be provided to farmer fraternity, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

Drone technology, he said, was being utilized in sprinkling pesticides on crops and protecting fields from locusts attack. Expressing his heartfelt satisfaction over performance of engineering and technology departments of Pakistan, he said we will introduce drones In the open market for commercial purpose.

The minister said that help would also be sought from national disaster management authority (NDMA), to organize a demonstration about drone technology so that we could make use of it in agro sector in a befitting manner. He urged the young talents to come forward and show skills in agriculture and health sciences.

To a question, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that introducing ‘Made in Pakistan’ products around the world was the mission of incumbent government.

To a question about delaying tactics in some institutions, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible steps to bring reforms in the national institutions. He was of the view that reforms in bureaucratic side was imperative to achieve speedy progress.