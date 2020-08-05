ECNEC approves $6.806 b transformational railway project: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday said Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved $6.806 billion transformational railway project.

The 1872 kilometer railway project from Peshawar to Karachi would include Havelian Dry Port and upgrading of Walton Academy, he tweeted.

“Update ML-1: Alhamdolillah, ECNEC has approved the transformational railway project at a cost of $6.806 Bn from Peshawar to Kci(1872 KMs) including Havelian Dry Port and upgrading Walton Academy,” he tweeted.