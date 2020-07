ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Monday tested positive for the COVID-19.

He confirmed this on a social media website.

In his message, he said, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under medical advice I have isolated myself at home and taking all precautions.”

He added, “I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers.

Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you.”