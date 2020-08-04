Curfew, restrictions intensified in IIOJK ahead of Yaum-e-Istehsal day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Curfew and strict restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been intensified ahead of August 5, which will be observed as Yaum-e-Istehsal across the Line of Control, in Pakistan and the world over, on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the territory is already under military siege since August 5 last year. Indian troops have been deployed in strength in view of the completion of one year of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the fascist Modi government of India on August 5, last year.

The authorities have sealed most of the roads and market places and announcements are being made on loudspeakers wherein people are asked to stay indoors. No movement of people is allowed, the officials

confirmed.

They added that markets and business establishments across the valley are shut, while public transport is off the roads.

Meanwhile, an unidentified male body was recovered from Nallah Sindh in Sumbal area of Ganderbal district.

On the other hand, Indian forces claimed to have detected an Improvised Explosive Device on Srinagar-Baramulla road in Tapper area of Pattan.