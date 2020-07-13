Country to have first ever moon observatory before next Eid: Chaudhry Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the country would have a moon observatory in the federal capital before next Eid which would reduce the burden of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee regarding the moon-sighting process.

The provinces can replicate this idea and set up their own moon observatories, he said in an MoU signing ceremony related to use of drone technology to eliminate the locusts.

The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Science and Technology and ABN SATUMA (Private) Ltd for development of UAVs/drones for agriculture application.

The drones will specifically be used for countering locust attacks.

The federal minister said he would discuss with the provinces to increase their spending in the field of science and technology.

Chaudhry Fawad said the government was taking effective measures for mitigating the locusts attack.

Manufacturing of drones for agriculture sector would be a big achievement for the country on which work is under process, he said.

Highlighting his ministry’s achievements, Chaudhry Fawad said when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the country was having reduced manufacturing capacity of essential medical equipment.

“However, today we are manufacturing ventilators, personal protective equipment and N-95 masks which is a significant achievement,” he added.

He said today, three more companies had been given the permission to manufacture ventilators and soon Pakistan would be able to export ventilators.

Dr. Suleman, CEO of the private company, said the drones would be given to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fight locusts in the country.

He said, “We were given the task by the ministry to make drones. These drones can not only be used to spray [disinfectants] but also map areas,” he added.

He said the drones would be able to carry 16 kg of chemicals.