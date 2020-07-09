Coronavirus patients’ figure remained low: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data on Thursday said the number of coronavirus patients has consistently remained under one hundred in the previous four days.

It said that only two deaths occurred in the federal capital in the previous 24 hours.

As per NCOC, COVID-19 cases started declining in the federal capital since the end of the previous month as the figure is dropping gradually.

According to the NCOC, the number of active cases in the previous 24 hours was 81.

The city is observing a sharp decline in novel coronavirus cases.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia said that almost 1,800 tests were conducted out of which 83 positive cases were diagnosed. He added random samples from high risk areas were collected.

Positivity is still between 4% to 4.5 % which is lower than the national average with the highest tests per million population conducted in federal capital.

He said that health teams were focusing on sampling from shops and preferably parlors and barbers shops.

The fresh data released by National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) said that 81 COVID-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours taking the overall toll to 13,731 in the city with 142 deaths and 9,939 recoveries.

Earlier the health authorities had also started the testing campaign in slum areas.

The Director General (DG) Health Services, Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Dr. Hassan Orooj said that multiple factors are behind the drop of cases including less involvement of people.

He said that though people have also become careful and lockdowns also worked, however now they do not rush for testing as it was observed earlier.

Dr. Hassan Orooj said that the number of COVID-19 cases have dropped due to low number of testing.

He said that earlier people were proactive in going for the test however now the number has reduced.

“Earlier people were rushing to city hospitals but now the trend has changed,” he said.

Dr. Hassan said that one of the reasons behind low number of testing is the fear amongst them for which they avoid going for COVID-19 test. He said that earlier the authority initiated a campaign in slum areas.

The DGHS said that people need to follow SOPs and take preventive measures during Eid-ul-Azha as there are chances that cases would increase during the event if people avoided social distancing.

Dr. Hassan Orooj said that another factor for low cases is the lockdown in areas which resulted in containing the virus. He said that in the federal capital mostly patients are being reported from G and I sector series.

Spokesperson ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that the drop of cases is a positive development and it is the result of efficient Track and Tracing by the health authorities in the federal capital territory.