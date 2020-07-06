Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile app launched

SIALKOT, July 06 (APP):-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile app’ has been launched which reflects the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views during the launching ceremony of the ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile Application’here on Monday.

He said that this mobile application would bring a digital revolution in the country.

Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, RPO Riaz Nazir, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir,Deputy Commissioners of other districts, CPOs, DPOs, local PTI leaders and public representatives were also present on the occasion.

SAPM Usman Dar said that this mobile application had been specially designed to monitor the activities of the ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force’ besides ensuring the early solution to the problems.

He said that through this application, people could easily uploaded their complaints.

SAPM Usman Dar said that the officials of the concerned departments and price magistrates would ensure the best possible solution to the public problems besides updating the status of the complaints.

DG Punjab Information Technology Board Faisal Yousuf had given a detailed briefing on Corona Relief Tiger Force Mobile Application.

Moreover, the Corona Relief Force volunteers also shared their

experiences in the field.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah said that as many as 84447 youths were registered as the members of the force in the Gujranwala Division.

He said out of these, as many as 56840 members of the force were performing duties to give anti coronavirus awareness among the people.

DC Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf said that the Tiger Force would also plant 29,000 saplings across the district and take care of them.