Completion of CPEC to change fate of entire region: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Jul 10 (APP):Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has a mega project and its completion would change the fate of the entire region.

He said that China is a great friend and neighbor of Pakistan who has stood by us in every difficult time, today we are very proud of Pak-China friendship.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while addressing at meeting of the Webinar regarding the “Balochistan Political Parties’ Dialogue: CPEC and China’s Global Leadership during COVID-19”. China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing and leaders of various Political Parties of Balochistan also attended the Webinar. The Webinar was organized by the Emerging Policy -making Institute (EPI).

While talking to the participants of Webinar, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said at this crucial time for the whole world where the coronavirus has affected the economy, health and livelihood of every country irrespective of being big or small and developed or underdeveloped.

China played a very imperative role in proving to be global leader but providing assistance to all countries in terms of medical and financial assistance. Governor Yasinzai said Pakistan appreciates and highlights the efforts of Chinese Leadership and is proud to be China’s partner in the fight against not only the coronavirus but the mutual enemies of the two countries.

He said Pakistan stands strong with China in combating trouble making forces which are making the region deprived of growth and safe living for the people, assuring the Chinese government that no matter what the circumstances are and how hard it is, you will always find Pakistan standing together with China to eliminate the evil which will cause hardship and trouble to our people and land.

Amanullah Khan said the people of Balochistan have full trust and confidence in our leadership and we shall grow stronger and more developed in the coming days and always support the economic cooperation through which our people will prosper.