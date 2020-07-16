COAS offers all possible assistance to Italian envoy for fighting COVID: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jul 16 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered all possible assistance to Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese in fight against COVID-19. Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bawa at GHQ, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed. Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s medical assistance and role for peace and stability in the region.