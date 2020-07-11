CM visits Shafqat residence, offers condolences

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and condoled with him over the demise of his mother.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Usman Buzdar said that the pain and grief of losing mother cannot be described in words.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.