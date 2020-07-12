CM visits city areas; reviews drainage system after rain

LAHORE, July 12 (APP):-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various areas of the provincial capital without protocol and reviewed

drainage system after rain.

He inspected water drainage arrangements being made at Jail Road, Mall Road, Lawrence Road and other areas, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over consolidated arrangements

being made for water drainage. However, he expressed his indignation

after seeing stagnant water lying in few areas and issued on the spot

orders to WASA officials for water drainage.

The CM directed WASA and administrative officers to remain present

in the field and further asserted that concerned officers should also

remain present on their duties instead of relaxing in their homes as he

is himself present in the field to oversee water drainage situation.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that it was our basic responsibility to resolve

problems of citizens.

He said, “I have monitored emergency arrangements made by WASA

in various areas of the city by conducting late night visit as it is helpful

to know and take stock of ground situation in the real sense”.

The CM appreciated that currently better water drainage arrangements had been made by WASA in cities.